Fans packed the house for Jackson's Rhythm and Blues Festival

People packed the highway 49 Blues Shack to hear Dexter Allen and his band perform. He's just one of 36 acts to perform for the 2015 Jackson Rhythm and Blues festival.

"We have a great celebration of Jackson's Music culture and the contribution they've made in America as well as around the world as far as music is concerned," said Yolanda Clay-Moore, PR PR Manager for Jackson Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The festival kicked off Friday with acts like Macy Gray and Chaka Kahn. But Saturday folks were looking forward to the Isley Brothers.

"Isley Brothers that's really what pulled me to come here, the Isley Brothers I haven't seen them in a long time. I'm a Isley Brother fan," said Don Lewis, who traveled from California.

Vendors sold everything from food, to T-shirts and jewelry.

Greg Griffin, owner of Honeycomb enterprises has been participating for three years now.

"It gives me exposure with regards to marketing and branding and getting your product out where with the crowd that's expected to be here and the crowd yesterday we are getting a lot of exposure for our brand," added Greg Griffin, vendor for Honeycomb Enterprises LLC.

Crowds were slim earlier Saturday and some believe it was because of the new rule of no chairs or blankets.

"Chairs may be an issue for some people, but traditionally in a lot of festivals you are not allowed to bring chairs," added Clay-Moore.

"It's still a really great event you can walk around, go inside of these different stages. I'm hosting one and it's great temperature, it's not hot, cold it has chairs," said Michelle Boyd Host of 99 Jams.

