Jackson street named after 2003 murder victim

A Jackson man murdered more than 10 years ago, now has a street named after him in his honor.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes and the family of Carlos B Bell dedicated a street that bears his name Sunday.

In 2003, Bell had gone to a graduation party in Jackson, then to his girlfriend house. The next day, a mail carrier found him dead of a gunshot wound, lying at the corner of Ridgeway and Missouri streets.

Family and friends say Sunday is a bittersweet day for them.

"It's a big thing for us, because like I said we've been waiting for years, and now we finally got a name of the street for him but we still lost because we still have no answers," said Rico West, Carlos Bell's brother.

"It's sad because he's not with us, but it's sweet because at least his memory lives on and they keep showing his name as part of this community," said Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3.

No arrests have been made in Bell's murder.

