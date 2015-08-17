Notable Mississippians are calling for a flag change

A letter from Mississippi's who's-who; the subject? Changing the state flag.

The full paged ad appeared in Sunday's Clarion Ledger. The names at the bottom of the letter include everyone from Morgan Freeman to Jimmy Buffett to Archie Manning. The bottom line, they all want the state to fly a flag for all it's people.

But who's behind the full page ad?



"John Grisham had called," said former Governor Ronnie Musgrove.



"John Grisham contacted me," echoed executive director of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, Rick Cleveland.



Both signees say they think John Grisham was at least a co-author of the letter that recaps the history of the Confederate battle flag emblem and the need for a change to Mississippi's flag.



"If you need a wordsmith to write a letter that combines the feelings of a lot of Mississippians, who better than John Grisham?" asked Cleveland.



There were six hall of famers among the signees. Cleveland thinks the list says a lot about the need to get rid of the flag.



"You just go down the list of people, and I'm excluding myself, but there are some really smart intelligent people who have brought Mississippians great reason to take pride in their state," noted Cleveland. "These are leaders."



Meanwhile, former Governor Ronnie Musgrove is ready to see the state follow suit with South Carolina and take down the flag that includes the controversial emblem. That's why he was proud to include his name.



"I think you're looking at a broad group of people who say we need to look to the future, both economically and giving people equality in a sense that everybody owns, believes and loves our flag," Musgrove said of the letter.

The list of signees includes actors, authors, musicians, athletes, politicians and more. The letter calls it unfair to continue to fly the flag.

