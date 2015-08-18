Police: Woman shoots at boyfriend's car at Walmart

Jackson Police are looking for a woman who allegedly shot up her boyfriend's car then ran from the Walmart on Highway 18 in South Jackson.

Officers were called to the Walmart around 9:00 p.m. Monday for a shots fired call.

Jackson Police spokesperson, Officer Colendula Green confirms a female shot into an an unoccupied vehicle. Customers told our reporter the vehicle belonged to the shooter's boyfriend.

He was not injured, but his vehicle was towed for evidence. As for the woman who fired the shots, police say she ran from the scene.

If you have any information on this crime, you're asked to call Jackson Police or Crime Stoppers.

