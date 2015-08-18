Females are challenging engineer stereotypes with a hashtag

Pictures from around the country now feature #ILookLikeAnEngineer. It originated with a California woman who was criticized for her company's recruiting campaign.

Comments started coming in that she didn't "look" like an engineer. Now, she and other women are using the hashtag to shares their photos and stories.

Caroline Vaughan designs power lines for Entergy. But she admits, there was a time she wondered if being a girl would get in the way of success.



"I was a little skeptical about electrical," said Vaughan. "There's not a lot of girls there. When I went through school, I think my graduating class was one other girl and myself."



Now, she's proud to say she's proving people's stereotypes wrong. And reminding folks, she too "looks like an engineer".



Girls are getting a head start on breaking the mold at Clinton Public School's Career Complex. They've added an engineering design course. And some of the students are girls.



"I feel like I would be a better help to the world if I was able to actually have hands on projects," explained sophomore Ashlee Penick.



"Engineers...It can be a guy job and it can be a girl job," noted sophomore Breana Norton. "It doesn't really matter."



Teacher Justin Odom said he's proud to see them challenging the social norms.



"Girls and boys are typically raised different from an early age," described Odom. "Boys are taught to play with cars and blocks and tools. And girls are taught to play with Barbie's and houses and tea cups."



Caroline Vaughan is hoping to see more girls entering the engineering job market.



"We all can do it and I think it's fine," she said. "And I think we can get past the stereotypes."

The Clinton engineering curriculum is part of Project Lead the Way. The school received a grant from the Mississippi Department of Education to implement the curriculum.

