New Galilean church members have voted on pastor's fate

We should soon learn more this week about the leadership of a Jackson church centered in controversy. Back in March, when members of New Galilean tried to vote out the pastor, the issue went before a Chancery Court judge.

Long lines wrapped around New Galilean Missionary Baptist Church Tuesday. We're told more than 1700 members voted on the church's leadership.

"It's important to us today that we actually take back the church and put everything back into the perspective the way it's suppose to be," said Brenda Evans, a New Galilean member.

For months this church's leadership has been in limbo and Pastor Orlando Franklin has become the center of the controversy. Members say Franklin was misappropriating funds. We reached out to Franklin when the allegations started back in March and he refused to comment.

"Twenty-five years ago, this church was built on a solid foundation by the late pastor Nathaniel Booker who was the founding pastor of this church," said church member Ronald Jones. "And one thing he taught our church is that we need to love each other and keep the unity has been broken."

"Pastor Booker was so it's important to us and the things that he lead and taught in the church and so we've gotten away with that with this new pastor that was elected," Evans explained.

In April, members could not decide what to do about the church's leadership so they asked a chancery court judge to intervene.

Judge Denise Sweet Owens put it back on the members of this congregation.

"Just talking to some of the members so far, I think a lot of people are excited that so many supporters of New Galilean actually came out to make sure that the church gets back to the way it was," added Evans.

The church's attorney confirmed late Tuesday night that all the votes had been counted but officials are waiting for the votes to be certified before they release those results.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.