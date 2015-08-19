Push back on Mississippi pot ballot initiative

Folks have been collecting signatures for a ballot initiative to legalize pot in Mississippi, but they're running out of time to get it on next year's ballot.

"We're not just a bunch of dope heads sitting out having a pot party on the corner," said supporter George Hodges. "We'll be exercising our legal rights on public property."



George Hodges has traveled all around the state helping collect signatures for Proposition 48. But not everyone's welcoming the idea of legalizing marijuana.



"A lot of our volunteers have dropped out because of the intimidation factor and the fear factor," described Hodges.



The ballot initiative sponsor claimed they've had police intimidation in various parts of the state. Hodges hasn't experienced that first hand, but has heard others' stories.

"Police tell them that they could not collect signatures there and they said well we're going to be on a public street and they were wearing their legalize Mississippi T-shirt," he said.



The other roadblock is folks thinking the petitions are a trap, especially among those who are already smoking pot illegally.



"They're afraid that it's some kind of set up that if they sign their name on there, the law’s going to get a search warrant and come search the house and kick the door down,” noted Hodges. “Which is not true."



The Yes on Proposition 48 website shows that the group is still short by more than 95,000 signatures. The deadline to collect more than 100,000 is October 2.

The group needs more than 20,000 signatures from each of the five congressional districts in the state. As of last month, the district with the most was District One. It covers the northern counties.

