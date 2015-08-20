Heroin overdose deaths rising in Mississippi

More than a dozen deaths in the state are linked to heroin overdoses. It's a growing problem nationwide.

A recent report from the CDC shows heroin overdose deaths have nearly quadrupled over the past decade. If nothing changes, Mississippi is on pace to have 26 deaths from the drug this year.

"A few years ago, I would very rarely see a heroin addict,” said Dr. Randy Easterling. “Now, I see them literally every day."



Dr. Easterling practices addiction medicine at the Marion Hill Chemical Dependency Unit in Vicksburg. He said heroin is more common than you might think.



"Ten to fifteen years ago, it was seen more in the lower socioeconomic group, and other cities,” noted Easterling. “Now we're seeing middle-class housewives that are using heroin every day."



In Mississippi, there have been 13 heroin overdose deaths in the first six months of this year. In all of last year, there were just four.



"One of the more dangerous things about heroin is it's used a predominantly IV,” said Easterling. “And anytime you get something intravenous, it has very rapid onset of action. And it increases the chances of mortality."



And Easterling said it's not breaking the bank for users.



"Last week we found in Memphis that heroin is less expensive than a pack of cigarettes," Easterling described.



Many in the addiction field say the crackdown on prescription pain pills has led to the increased heroin use.



"There's nothing that can compare from opiate or painkillers,” explained Daisy Carter at the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence. “No other drug out there but heroin,”

Carter said heroin becomes a quick fix.



"It's cheaper and much easier to get versus prescription drugs," noted Carter.

Dr. Easterling says there's also been a rise in HIV cases. He says that could be connected to heroin use through IV’s.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.