Three injured in accident on Medgar Evers

A family of three, including two young boys, were injured Saturday evening when witnesses say a vehicle struck the family's vehicle and kept going.

Witnesses said a black Nissan ran into a grey Chevrolet, causing an accident on Medgar Evers Blvd.in Jackson.

The accident caused the Chevrolet, occupied by a mother and two boys, to run into a utility pole.

We're told one of the children had a large gash on his face as a result of the accident.

All three victims were taken by AMR to a local hospital.

The Jackson Police Department, Jackson Fire Department and AMR responded.

