Two Mississippi officials reflect on Katrina ten years later

Mississippi leaders are reflecting on lessons learned as we approach the ten year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

"Government can only do so much and we have to rely on each other," said Congressman Gregg Harper (R).



Harper admired the work that was done by the state's officials in the wake of Katrina.



"But I'll always remember how almost every church you could name did something," noted Harper. "And that had a tremendous impact on that recovery."



It's those stories of Mississippians helping one another that stand out in Harper's mind.



"When you think of what happened because Mississippi, it still just breaks your heart to think of how many people lost everything they had," explained Harper.



Another official who will be a part of remembrance ceremonies this week is Senator Roger Wicker.



"I think we're ready to move forward with the second decade and the whole idea will be more job creation," said Wicker.



Wicker praised former Governor Haley Barbour and the team that was on the front lines for the Katrina recovery.



"The overwhelming take away is that the state leadership really makes a difference," added Wicker.



As for what's left to be done? Wicker said wind versus water insurance disputes for buildings wiped out by hurricanes, has to be resolved. He said they also have to search for ways to keep insurance affordable.



"If we go back to a totally market base premium, people will not be able to live on the coast or have small businesses on the coast and afford the cost of that insurance," described Wicker.

Both Harper and Wicker plan to be on the Coast as they commemorate the Katrina anniversary throughout the week.

