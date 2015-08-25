Hinds Co. Sheriff defamation lawsuit heads to court

We have new information involving a defamation lawsuit filed by Hinds County Sheriff Tyrone Lewis. Four people are making serious allegations against him via social media. We talked to both parties who appeared before a Chancery Court Judge Monday.

Judge William Bell was appointed by the Supreme Court to oversee the case.

"It went viral," said Sheriff Lewis. "There were conversations about it, outside of the social media aspect. Conversations in beauty salons, conversations in barber shops, on the campaign trail."

For the first time, Sheriff Tyrone Lewis and his attorneys are talking to WLBT about documentation they presented to Judge William Bell Monday, which they say shows allegations made against Lewis are false.

"The judge is not making it final as he made it clear but he just said, from the evidence, right now you need to take this information down and we just going to give everybody the opportunity to prove it," said Dennis Sweet III, attorney for Tyrone Lewis.

The defamation suit contains child molestation and physical abuse allegations that were posted on former Jackson firefighter Tony Davis' Facebook page and on Shelia Lewis' Facebook page. She is the ex-wife of the sheriff.

"I exercised my right to freedom of speech, I didn't lie," said Tony Davis, one of the defendants in the lawsuit. "Everything I put out was as factual as I can get and I have documentation to support it." .

Lewis attorneys say freedom of speech was breached..

"You can not accuse someone of crimes, things of that nature which they did here , that's not protected speech," said Terris C. Harris, an attorney for Sheriff Lewis.

"It disturbed me that these kind of attacks took place not only on me but any elected official, anyone who serves in the public in particularly those who are trying to do the right thing," added Sheriff Lewis. "I'm disturbed because it affected me, publicly as an elected official. It affected my family members, I have two small kids."

"To allege that I slandered your name, defamed your character, well then that's kind of far fetching," said Davis. "You know you're a public figure,"

The judge ordered the defendants to take the posts down immediately while the case moves forward in court. Davis says he will comply.

The next court date has not yet been set.

