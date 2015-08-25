U.S. Highway 84 still closed following tanker accident

An overturned gas tanker has closed all lanes of traffic at U.S. 84 and MS 184, in Lawrence County Tuesday afternoon. MDOT estimated eight hours cleanup, but the highway still wasn't cleared around 9 p.m.

The tanker was hauling gasoline from Collins to Silver Creek, traveling west on Highway 84. The driver says as he was approaching 184, in Silver Creek, when he applied brakes and they failed. The truck rolled over when it hit a curb and came to rest on 184.

"You've got the fire department back there, they're applying foam to the tractor trailer where the gasoline is coming out onto the roadway, they're containing it right now," said Trooper Brandon Fortenberry with the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The driver had minor injuries. He was taken to Lawrence County hospital. Officials say this accident could have been deadly.

"It could have easily caught a fire when he come in that hard and caused that leak, luckily we had some first responders on scene that can handle the situation and get the immediate people out that was needed. He was wearing a seat belt I believe that saved his life today," said Trooper Fortenberry.

The Collins fire department, the United States Environmental Services and MEMA spent hours assisting in this cleanup that could continue into Wednesday morning.

If you have to travel in this area Wednesday morning, you should find an alternate route.

