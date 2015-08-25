College football is good for business

It's almost time to break out the team colors and cheer on your college football team. In case you're wondering, there's less than two weeks left in the countdown until kickoff.

"The excitement of the two teams carried over to the store. We saw success from that," said Scott Werne, owner of College Corner in Ridgeland.



No matter where you live in the state, you've probably got your go-to spot for all things Hail State or Hotty Toddy.



"Just making sure we're stocked up is the biggest thing," Werne noted.



College Corner opened right before last year's football season. Owner Scott Werne said he's learned his lessons.



"Having the right color for the right games and enough of it,” Werne explained. “Both teams have white outs this year. Mississippi State has a black out. Of course you've got red, navy, maroon and white. And so making sure we have enough for that week."



The other competition goes down hours before the kickoff. Some folks put priority on a big tailgate.



"College football is great for business," said Katie Leach, Broad Street Bakery's service manager.

Leach said their catering business got busier as Mississippi State and Ole Miss climbed the rankings.



"Luckily, we were able to handle it,” said Leach. “And we'll be able to handle it this year because we are so much more prepared.”



Catering companies will kick into high gear before the teams ever hit the gridiron.



"We like to say that it's kind of like having our own little team here,” added Leach. “We do have a team here. We have a coaches, me included, and we have to get everybody on the same page. We got to get a team spirit going in with got to work as a team."

So, let the countdown begin. College football is less than two weeks away.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.