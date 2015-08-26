Haley Barbour shares his Hurricane Katrina memories

Saturday will mark ten years since Hurricane Katrina hit Mississippi's coast. It was the costliest natural disaster in American history.

"It looked as if a nuclear weapon had gone off in the Sound off the Mississippi Gulf Coast," said former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour. "The hand of God had wiped away the coast for blocks and some places, for miles."



As Governor, Haley Barbour flew over the devastation the morning after Hurricane Katrina's landfall.



"All I could think of is, how many more bodies are we going to find under that debris?" admitted Barbour.



Two hundred thirty-eight Mississippians died in the storm. Barbour anticipated it would be even more, based on the images that are now burned in his mind forever.



"I knew that it was going to take some mighty, tough, strong, self-reliant people to rebuild these communities," he described.



But through it all, he took the reigns and led the state through the worst natural disaster in American history. Barbour said it was Hurricane Camille, 36 years prior, that was the benchmark for the worst. Katrina knocked that idea flat.



"We didn't have any model to follow," Barbour noted. "The federal disaster assistance act, the Stafford Act, doesn't even contemplate a disaster of this size."



In the days that followed, he was reminded of these wise words.



"My momma used to say crisis and catastrophe bring out the best in most people," Barbour explained. "She'd follow that up by saying, crisis doesn't create character. Crisis reveals character that was already there."



Barbour wrote about lessons learned in his new book America's Greatest Storm. He's sharing some of those stories on a book tour. And some folks are getting the chance to share their stories with the former Governor.



"The real story of Katrina is the strength and character of the people of Mississippi," Barbour added.

Haley Barbour will attend a First Responder Remembrance Event in Gulfport Friday. President George W. Bush will also be in attendance.

