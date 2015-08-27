Student with autism walks off elementary campus

An autistic student from Mamie Martin Elementary School walked off campus unsupervised.

Beth and Kevin Edwards say their son, Evan Edwards was unaccounted for, for at least 20 minutes Wednesday morning. Beth Edwards says she dropped her son off at 8:00 a.m.

"I hollered at the teacher, you got Evan and she gave me the thumbs up, he's okay and so I thought he was okay and in his classroom," Edwards explained.

However, around 8:14 a.m. Edwards says she received a call from the school asking if her son was with her. Edwards immediately went into panic mode.

"I didn't know what to think this morning because I was so scared," said Edwards. "I was worried about him getting picked up or ran over but I didn't even think about a dog could have come out and got him."

Evan was able to walk off campus because of an unlocked gate, according to his parents. He walked about a half of a mile up the road to a major intersection.

"To remove an unlocked lock and walk out of that school unnoticed it's just, it's inexcusable, no excuse for it," Kevin Edwards, Evan's father, explained.

Evan managed to walk up Jennifer road, then to Union road, then to the intersection of Union and Highway 51. A woman by the name of Haylea Maxwell spotted him on Union and called police. He was back in his mother's arms to safety around 8:24 am.

"I like to know why the school wasn't on lock down. Why weren't we notified, why wasn't the police department notified, I mean he's a 7 year old autistic kid," Evan's father said.

We reached out to the Brookhaven School District and left a message with the Superintendent's secretary for comment.

The Edwards wish the school would have done more as far as making sure he was being watched over. We're told he is to have a shadow at all times. However, they are thankful nothing dangerous happened to him.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.