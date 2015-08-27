Classes have resumed at MSU

The Mississippi State campus is back to normal this evening. That's after a scare this morning. Alerts went out that there was an active shooter on campus.

Classes started back at 2:00. We're told they're doing all they can to get back to normal.

A campus Maroon alert was issued at 10:10 a.m. It went out as an active shooter on campus. University officials tell us they received a call that a student was threatening suicide. He also threatened to cause serious harm to others.

The freshman student was arrested at 10:26, just 16 minutes after the initial alert.

"Want to get that word out as quickly as we can," said MSU President Dr. Mark Keenum. "We're not gonna take any chances. We're going to respond swiftly, quickly, and we're gonna want our students to also respond in a very quick manner when we have a real credible threat that we received on our campus this morning."

The good news is that there was no weapon found. No shots were fired and there were no injuries.

The freshman, who goes by the name Bill Nguyen (Win), is in custody. Charges are pending.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.