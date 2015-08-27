Quick response to shooting threats at Mississippi State University

The Mississippi State University campus went on lock down Thursday morning following reports of a possible active shooter.

"The good news, if you will, in all of this, there was no weapon," said MSU President Dr. Mark Keenum. "There were no shots fired. No one was injured."

But Mississippi State's Maroon Alert system was put to the test.

"Our university police received a very credible call that we had a student on campus that was threatening suicide and he was also threatening harm to others," explain Keenum.

Freshman Ben Schexnayder was in McCool Hall when his phone went off.

"Kind of unreal at first," explained Schexnayder. "We're not really supposed to text in class but we all got our phone out to see who texted us. Reading active shooter just really scared people. You know, a couple people screamed."

His class left the first floor and found what they hoped were safe places.

"We're going to go up and lock ourselves in all the different offices," said Schexnayder. "So that's what we did. We went upstairs and locked ourselves...found different closets. Shut all the doors. Got as far away as possible. Locked the doors."

Tweets showed students huddling up in other buildings on campus. And many running to safety.

"Everybody just kind of went into like oh my God this is actually going to be like one of the school shootings that happen that we see on the news," said freshman Dominique Brown.

President Mark Keenum said it was just 16 minutes after the initial call that the freshman Bill Nguyen of Madison student was arrested.

"Our university police responded immediately to shut this down and take control," noted Keenum.

Shaken students are now glad to see campus getting back to normal.

"I was still pretty nervous," admitted Schexnayder. "The active shooter. It's just a different experience it with this being my second week of college and this is already happened. This is crazy."

"I'm glad nobody got hurt either," added Dominique Brown. "It's just, Blessed that nobody got hurt, you know."

Classes resumed at 2:00 pm.

Nguyen will now face charges of disorderly conduct. He is being ordered to receive mental and psychological evaluations.



