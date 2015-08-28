Mississippi gator season opens

Hundreds of hunters will be out on Mississippi waters this weekend. Gator season kicked off at noon Friday.

Team Gatorslayer has a check list. They've snagged record setting gators twice now.



"It's an adrenaline rush," explained John Ratcliff. "It really is. You can't explain having a big gator on the end of the line and sitting there fighting him for three or four hours. And just getting him up to the boat and just the massive gator you see at the end of your line."



The hunts have become a family tradition. While they won't give away all their secrets, John Ratcliff does have a couple of pointers for freshman gator hunters.



"One thing you want to do before you get them up to the boat is wear them out," said Ratcliff. "Because if you get them up to the boat to quick they do have a lot of power."



A scratch on the side of his boat is a reminder of that power.



"We've had some very nice specimens brought in," noted Alligator Program Coordinator Ricky Flynt. "Just about every year, we've broken a record of some sort."



Flynt said the word keeps spreading and the hunt becomes more popular each year. This year, permits sold out in 39 minutes.



"I would not be surprised to see the record broken this year and even in the following years," added Flynt.

This year's gator season will run through Monday, September seventh at noon.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.