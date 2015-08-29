Teenager remembered at New Horizon Church

Emotions ran high during a funeral for a teenager who lost his life in a car accident days ago.

Family and friends of Ni'key Richey paid respects to him at New Horizon church Saturday. The 18 year old lost his life after crashing a black Maxima into a tree on Greenview Drive.

Jackson Police say Richey was one of two men who committed two armed robberies the morning before he died, and the car he was driving had been carjacked from a woman at gunpoint.

Bishop Ronnie Crudup says despite these run-ins with the law, he agreed to host the funeral in order to turn a negative to a positive.

"Two Sundays ago actually came to the church, with some mischievous intentions and left in a huff and fired a couple shots into the air, well we are laying him to rest today," said Bishop Ronnie Crudup. "We hope that something can be said that God gets the glory and people are better now out of it."

"He had a good heart. He'd give you the shirt off his back. He was just a good person and just by everybody showing up shows that in spite of he was a good person," Damesha Richey, Ni'Key Richey's mother said.

Richey's family says he was trying to turn his life around.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.