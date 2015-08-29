One person ejected from vehicle in fatal Raymond accident - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

One person ejected from vehicle in fatal Raymond accident

Posted by Shderia Thompson, Digital Content Producer
RAYMOND, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Hinds County Spokesperson, Othor Cain said a person is dead following a single car crash on Midway and Myers in Raymond.

40-year-old Russell Caston was ejected and declared dead on scene. 

No word on what caused the crash.

