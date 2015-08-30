Remembering Katrina: Local churches recount tragedy

Although it's been 10 years, it's hard for us to ignore the images of Hurricane Katrina and how the category five hurricane affected thousands of people here along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Bishop Ronnie Crudup of New Horizon church remembers the storm vividly.

"We ministered, we went to the coast. It was unbelievable the destruction. But we had an opportunity to really meet a lot of people, share a lot of service and work," said Crudup.

Crudup and his church helped people along the coast and in New Orleans with recovery efforts. He says although the storm caused severe destruction along the Gulf coast - you really saw the heart of the nation.

"The thing that I think really came out of Katrina was the big hearts of people and how people cared and so we were glad to be apart of that," Crudup explained.

The anniversary of Katrina lies on the weekend of another historic event, the death of Emmett Till. Some say they notice similarities between both events.

"Both were significant in history, first time Katrina ever hit and I can remember that very well because I was without power for four days," said Victor Mason of Jackson.

"Emit died as a March of saint and all the people who died in New Orleans for no cause they were March of saints. In combination it's the same weekend in this play , in this saga it's hurt so any people," said Anna Laura Williams, cousin of Emmett Till.

