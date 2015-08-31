Dozens help boy battling cancer through benefit concert

A local church helps one of its own battling a rare form of cancer.

Sunday evening, Greater Fairview Missionary Baptist Church hosted a benefit concert to raise funds for 5 year old Aiden Johnson. Johnson was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma in May of 2012.

"It's a cancer of the muscle and it was found on his optic nerve of his right eye in 2012. He was almost 2 years old," said Deidre Johnson, Aiden's mother.

Sunday, sounds of various choirs across Jackson filled the air at Greater Fairview Missionary Baptist Church all in support of Aiden.

"My whole life has completely changed. I've become closer to The Lord, we have a more intimate relationship and just reading the word and people ministering to me because someone is always sending me a word through text, through email," his mother explained.

Johnson remembers when her son was first diagnosed.

"Heart broken because actually when I found out, it was because he and his brother both had allergies. They have allergies really bad. Well the brother had the typical runny nose sneezing well Aiden, his eyes were irritating, it looked like pink eye," Johnson said.

However, through the support of Johnson's church and the community - the family is pressing forward. In April, Aiden had to have his eye removed and in July, just a week before his 5th birthday he had to have emergency brain surgery.

"The love that was just poured out to us from my church family, from people on Facebook that I don't even know, phone calls, text messages it's just been absolutely amazing," Johnson explained."It's been a lot on our family taking him to chemo treatment, radiation, now he also has to take proton radiation treatments but it's not offered in MS."

Despite it all, Johnson says her faith has been her family's biggest life line...they are remaining strong and hopeful all for Aiden.

"God can see us through anything, and he has the power to heal or change any circumstance," she said.

