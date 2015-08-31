Good grief, there are some big gators breaking records

The waters are murky and it's usually pitch black without the spotlight. But those gator eyes glowing back at hunters is part of the adrenaline rush.



The Rivers family says families that gator hunt together stay together.



"He broke one pole," recounted Ken Rivers. "We took the hand line out of him. We got another pole back in him. About ten minutes later, probably we got a third pole in him."



And pulling in the big boy was a test in teamwork.



"You could tell by the size of his head that he was well over 13 foot." Rivers noted.



The gator broke the first length record of the season. Measuring 13 feet, 7 3/4 inches.



"We couldn't put them in the boat," said Rivers. "So we tied him to the side and idled to the boat ramp which is about a mile and a half. Got on the concrete and managed to for about an hour fool with him. And finally got him in the boat."



The next day, a length and weight record was set on private land. Kennie Crechale of Morton and Ronnie Clifton of Petal caught the massive 14 feet 1/4 inches creature at Rosedale Hunting Club that's located on the Mississippi River. It weighed in at 826 pounds.



Craig Jones of Mendenhall and his team broke the female gator weight record. It outweighed the previous weight record by 24 pounds. She was a whopping 319 pounds.

Gator hunters have until next Monday at noon to try and break one of the records.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.