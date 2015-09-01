Vicksburg Police purchase body cameras for officers

Vicksburg Police officers will soon have another set of eyes out on the streets, thanks to 81 new body cameras. In the wake of national attention on police and force, Vicksburg Police Chief Walter Armstrong says the cameras are a great investment.

"It's real small but it serves a huge purpose," said Chief Armstrong. "Many times when there's no one to tell a story other than the officer and the suspect, sometimes it becomes their word against the public."

The cameras didn't cost the city of Vicksburg anything.

"We were able to pay for these cameras through forfeitures funds from drug dealers and so basically we got them at no cost to the city," said the Chief.

"I certainly think it was a good idea regardless of the source of funds," said Vicksburg resident Mack Fulghum. "If you stop and think about what it cost to defend a lawsuit, that's a relatively small amount of money."

Chief Armstrong says the department is putting together a policy for the use of the cameras before training officers and issuing them. He hopes the cameras could prevent officer involved incidents, like those in Saint Louis and Orlando.

"There were a time the need wasn't as great, but as you seen across this nation there is an incident involving an officer almost everyday," the chief added.

"I think that's great because if something was to happen it will all be recorded," said Vicksburg resident Brandy Elmore.

However, some people aren't sold and say the camera doesn't fully show all the actions of the officer.

"I think it's only fair that them seeing what we're doing and we can't see exactly what they're doing. it's not always so good for us," said Rhonda Gray of Vicksburg.

Chief Armstrong says the cameras will improve policing.

"We want the public to feel safe, we want them to know that they can trust us and we want to trust them," said Chief Armstrong.

After training the officers, Chief Armstrong says the cameras should be on the streets sometime within the next month.

