Mississippi community college system tops a national list

Mississippi's community college system has been ranked number one in the country by Wallet Hub.

"I am so thankful that I went to a community college," noted Michael Henderson.



The lower cost is what first drew Hinds sophomore Michael Henderson to the community college setting. And the money matters are adding confirmation to his choice.



"I don't have any loans that I have to take out and I've been here for two years." boasted Henderson.



It wasn't until after he was enrolled that he realized another advantage.



"The class sizes are really small. You still get that one on one attention that you really want," said Henderson. "Where as if you go to major university, you're in a class with like 300 people and you don't get to have that one on one. I love it."



Community college leaders say it's also an investment with a good return for Mississippi.



"For every dollar that the state spends in education in the community college system, it gives them back $4.86 over a lifetime of 40 years of working," explained Dr. Jesse Smith, Jones County Junior College President and Chair of the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges.



The WalletHub study took several factors into account like: cost, educational outcomes and student-teacher ratio. It also mentioned what some call a "stigma" associated with the two year programs. But Mississippi's leaders think that's long gone.



"I think by going away from the junior college name, kind of helped with the stigma of this is a second grade education," noted Kell Smith with the Mississippi Community College Board. "It's not comparable to university education."



Michael Henderson added that it's not expensive and he thinks he's still getting a great education.

Here's something you may not know, Mississippi's community college system is the oldest in the country.Some leaders said that means the state's had time to work out the kinks.

