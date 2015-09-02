No Ridgeland property tax increase

Ridgeland residents will not see an increase in their property taxes next year. That's after a vote Tuesday night by the Mayor and Board of Alderman.

However they did vote to refinance tiff bonds and that didn't sit so well with residents.

"If they had done what they were suppose to do 3 to 4 years ago it never would have happened," said Ridgeland resident Bess Corbit.

One by one residents voiced their opinions, which included strong opposition to refinance the city's tiff bond debt, which is roughly $1.9 million dollars.

"The developer quit paying those tiff bond supplements. Lowes is not creating enough money to pay those bonds so the city the last several years have been supplementing that we think that's probably illegal," said Bill May, another resident.

Folks like May thought the debt should be paid by LR company L-L-C, the developer of Ridgeland Lowe's.

"The raising the tax mileage by 1 percent was almost the identical amount that they have allowed him to get away with not paying and so I'm glad they didn't raise the mileage because I felt like that would have been very unfair," said Corbit.

Mayor Gene McGee was satisfied with Tuesday's decision.

"I think there are a lot of misconceptions out there and that's unfortunate but it is what it is, but we are open book, we try to do the best we can to try to let people know what's going on," said Mayor McGee. "It's just good business sense. We are saving taxes for our citizens so it's a very positive thing"

"Stop doing business with these developers that have let us down in the past I think the citizens of Ridgeland need to put a stop to this stuff, all we are seeing around the whole United States is this retail cannibalism with your tax dollars," May said.

Ridgeland residents haven't seen a property tax increase in the last 26 years.

