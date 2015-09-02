Don't get fooled by counterfeit cash and checks

Magee police arrested a couple this past weekend for using bogus bills to buy a used car. Some call it funny money, but if you're selling something, there won't be anything funny about winding up with counterfeit bills in your hand.



"Sometimes you have to look very carefully," noted Pearl Police Captain Brian McGairty.



?A quick glance for a cash transaction on a Craigslist item may not cut it.



"Perhaps do it at a bank," said McGairty. "Obviously there are cameras at banks.They may be hesitant to do that because that already sends a warning flag up. They've got surveillance and they could run in there real quick and test the integrity of the money."



The United States Secret Service has basic things to review to detect counterfeit money. The portraits should be life-like. Seals and borders should look clear and sharp. Serial numbers should be spaced evenly with matching ink color. And the paper should have embedded red and blue fibers.



The Better Business Bureau suggests you set up a PayPal account and get at least a down payment before having any in-person meeting.



"On the receiving end, there's a percentage that comes out of it," noted John O'Hara of the BBB. "But if you think about the small percentage to protect you from being totally out something, it outweighs itself."



O'Hara also warns that cashier checks like these can be deceivingly realistic.

Both police and the BBB stress the need for any in-person transactions for sites like Craigslist so be done in public locations like a bank or police department parking lot.

