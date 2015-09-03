Mississippi hunters could get a tax break this weekend

Mississippi is all set to give hunters a tax break.The more you spend on hunting gear this weekend, the more you'll save.

Last year, was the first year for the Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday. Van's Sporting Goods described it as better than Black Friday in terms of sales.

"I could run a sale 10 percent off everything in the store," said owner Van Allen. "But it's something about, I think it's about not paying the government. Maybe that excites people."



There's a long list of eligible items.



"We're going to be wall to wall," added Allen.



Things like guns, ammo and archery equipment will all be the price folks see on the tag. Because it's a busy weekend, some hunters have already made a wish list of sorts.



"You figure $7 on $100," said James Sullivan of Richland. "That's pretty good. Now days every little bit helps."



"I've picked out and hidden what I want," explained Lane Cole.



Accessories like camo and clothes won't get the discount. Still, the savings aren't enough to draw in some folks.



"I think it's a good idea but I'm one of them type people if I decide to buy a firearm today whether or not I'm going to go ahead and buy the pistol or rifle or whatever," described Travis Reynolds.



The tax free weekend starts Friday and runs till midnight Sunday.

