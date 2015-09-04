Bad drivers could impact your insurance rates

Plenty of folks will be hitting the road for the holiday weekend. We've got some more reasons on why you should pay attention out there.

The 2015 AllState Best Drivers report puts safety on the road into the perspective of your pocket book. The way your city drives could drive up the cost of your insurance.



"I really think that those people that are good drivers get the consequences for the bad drivers," noted driver Denise Douglas.



Turns out, she's right. Jackson ranked 114th out of 200 cities for best drivers. But the closer to number one you get the more the rates will go down.



"That next driver that's paying attention, you might not see it today but the multiple claims multiple accidents they really affect our bottom line as far as what we pay for insurance prices," explain AllState agent Steven James.



James said lower gas prices and holiday weekends are a recipe for more accident opportunities.



"We're on the roads more," James described. "We spend more times in the cars so as an effect we're just doing more in our vehicles."



Some drivers said they're trying to follow the rules.



"I have to make sure myself that I put myself on down when someone text me so I can make sure that I'm not running off the road," said driver Diamond Taylor.



But it's everybody else that worries them.



"Coming up they always told us about defensive driving for you for you," explained Denise Douglas. "But you've got to be defensively driving for yourself and those individuals that are out there that are recklessly driving."

AllState says Mississippi's move to ban texting and driving helped with this year's ranking for Jackson.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.