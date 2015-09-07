Folks put in extra hours on Labor Day

Many of you probably enjoyed Labor Day off, but that'was not the case for everyone.

Labor Day, which always falls on the first Monday in September honors the American labor movement and celebrates workers.

John Silvera has been working for AMR about ten years. He says he's accustomed to coming in on the holidays.

"It tends to be a little busier and the type of calls you get as far as everybody's off so there's water related type injuries and it can be drownings," said Silvera.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol also had a busy holiday weekend, working nearly 100 accidents throughout the state. Monday they were looking for speeders on I-20.

"That's part of our job, when we take this job we know that we gonna have to work major holidays so it's nothing for us to come out here and make sure that the citizens of this state and also the visitors passing through are safe," said Trooper Eric Henry, PIO with the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Many we talked to Monday were thankful to be working. According to the U-S Bureau of statistics more than 123 million people are employed on a full-time basis. The un employement rate in Mississippi is at 6.5 percent. Silvera is happy he's not included in that number.

"There's four shifts so you know every but one shift every year has to work the holidays and then the other shifts are off so it rotates around so we all get plenty of time off during the holiday," Silvera explained.

However, he says the extra holiday pay helps and Monday he did get some quality time with his family.

"We work 12 hour shifts, so we may be gone in the morning or the afternoon but we're home in the evening or vice versus, so we do get to spend some time with our families," Silvera said.

