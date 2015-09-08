Black bear crashes Mississippi dove hunt

Political author and analyst Andy Taggart and his friends had been camped out in search of doves in Sharkey County since before sunrise Saturday.

"We didn't shoot a single dove but we got to shoot a bear on video and it was way worth the trade-off," noted Taggart.

With no luck in the air, they noticed a black shape about 35 yards away.

"Wesley first thought it was a hog,” Taggart explained. “When it stepped out of the bush, it was very clear that it was a bear."

They started taking still pictures at first.

"I was so exhilarated by the moment, it never even occurred to me to be afraid," Taggart admitted.

But the bear hung out long enough to switch to video mode.

"Spotting him was a mystical moment,” added Taggart. “But we're just convinced that when he stood up it was just a blessing of the Lord."

Officials with the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks were just as surprised as Taggart to hear about the unexpected visitor.

“It's highly rare, highly unusual,” said Jim Walker. “It's the first time I've ever heard of anything like that happening.”

Walker noted that there have been some black bear sightings around the state but many have been on game cameras that folks have set up in their hunting fields.

"Right now we anticipate we have about 200 bears in the state of Mississippi,” Walker explained. “Of those 200, about 19 are wearing collars."

The department is tracking those bears' habits. Walker noted that Taggart's crew did the right thing to just watch because black bears are federally protected animals.

