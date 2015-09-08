Boy rescued from Lincoln Co well back home safe

A 4-year-old boy stuck inside a 40 foot well for nearly four hours is back home safe with this family Tuesday night.

Gabe Allbritton told our news crews he heard is dog barking at around 5 pm on Monday. His dog was stuck in a well and he decided to go and get him out.

"He was so scared and if that dog hadn't been down in there I don't think he would have done anything," said his mother, Lindy Carver. "Going through my mind was that I'm never going to be able to talk to him, I'm never going to just you name it," Carver said.

Allbritton told us that as he was trying to rescue his dog, he fell nearly 25 feet into the well outside his home on Gene Road. Within seconds, his grandma heard his cry for help.

"The whole family was just in shock, they were just helpless like the rest of us trying to offer help, what do you do," said Herbert Laird, a witness.

Emergency crews from Brookhaven Fire, Pike County, Lincoln County Emergency Management, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department and other agencies all rushed to his side but Carver says it was Captain Chris Reid with the Hog Chain Fire Department who really talked little Gabe through the rescue.

"He was the best thing from the time he got here to the time he left. He was at that hole talking to him and if it wasn't for him, I don't know what we would have done," Carver explained.

"It took a lot of talking and a lot of different rigging and they finally made two loops and fastened it to the rope and went around and went around his arms, got around his elbows and they pulled him tight and pulled him straight up out," said Clifford Galey, Lincoln County Emergency Management Director.

Carver is holding her son Gabe a little closer now. She's also making sure he doesn't leave her sight.

"You watch them non stop but after something like that happens you don't want him out of your sight not to go to the bathroom, not to do anything and I don't even want him outside and that's just something I have to overcome," Carver said.

