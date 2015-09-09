Wednesday's Child-Dillion

He does not say much but 13 year old Dillion spells it out when it comes to finding a forever family on this week’s Wednesday’s Child. He wants a Mommy and Daddy.

His full name is Joseph Dillion but he likes to use his middle name and has no problem correcting anyone who calls him Joseph. Dillion likes cartoons especially Thomas the Train and Spongebob. He does have one favorite sport.

Dillion said, “ I like golf.”

Dillion generally likes to be alone, however, he will join others in small groups or when there is one on one interaction with younger children. He is reserved, and distant until he gets to know you. He also has a future career in mind.

Dillion told us, “I want to be a police guy.”

He says he wants to be a police guy because he likes what they do in protecting people and locking up the bad guys. His social workers say Dillion can be very loving and will give hugs, but it takes him a while to warm up.

Dillion explained, “I like to play golf, ride bikes and that stuff.”

Dillion also has a fascination with keys and collects them. But he's hoping to unlock the door to a permanent home and having a family.

Dillion said, “a mommy and daddy.”

Dillion has a birthday coming up next month. He is hoping he won’t have to spend his teenage years in foster care waiting to be adopted.

To learn more about children waiting to be adopted, call the Mississippi Adoption Resource Exchange at 1-800-821-9157..

