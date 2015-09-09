Mississippi prisons crackdown on contraband

Busted for trying to bring drugs behind bars and inmates getting surprise shakedowns; It's all part of the Department of Corrections' crackdown on contraband.

Spice and what officials say could be meth were mixed in with a breakfast at one facility this week. It's the latest contraband case that's put an officer on the wrong side of the bars for trying to sneak in illegal items.



"That's the message," said Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Marshall Fisher. "Zero tolerance for contraband."



Marshall Fisher has only been commissioner for nine months. But he's already brainstorming on ways that they can change the culture. Contraband is something he knows they'll always fight.



"I don't think you can never fully stop it," explained Fisher. "I think people have been smuggling contraband, if you will, into institutions since the Romans were imprisoning the Jews."



Just this year, they've found phones, drugs, shanks and other homemade weapons in shakedowns at Mississippi prisons.



"All they've got is time and their imagination," noted Fisher. "And they're constantly going at these officers."



The department knows it's a job with a lot of risks. Forty officers have been assaulted this year.



"The terminology for some of the staff is we're here to survive another shift," Fisher said. "That's not what we want."



Fisher thinks helping those inmates learn a life skill could cut down on some of these other problems, like contraband.



"If you have nothing to do but sit in a cell or go to the yard every now and then and shoot a few basketballs, it's understandable they'd want to get a cell phone and communicate with the outside world," said Fisher. "It's human nature."

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

