Steve Earle's new song calls for Mississippi flag change

Music has been added to the movement to change the state flag. Singer-songwriter Steve Earle and the Dukes' latest song was created as a call for change.

Earle has a substantial and loyal folk country/Americana following. Now, he's created a protest song.



"And I'll sing it loud," he sings. "When the flag comes down. Mississippi don't you reckon it's time."



Southern Poverty Law Center managing attorney Jody Owens said it adds to a national campaign. The goal is to remove all government displays of the Confederacy.



"We gotten a lot of calls complementing the impact music can play," noted Owens. "Because sometimes words can be insufficient. But when we have to hear things and we have to put music to it, it makes us hear things differently."



Earle has said the song is about giving a voice to Southerners who want a flag change.



"He's got a louder voice," explained chef Tom Ramsey. "He's got more reach. He's got a bigger soapbox than I do. And so I certainly appreciate that somebody with that big soapbox is willing to take risks and say something that needs to be said."



Chef Tom Ramsey is a Steve Earle fan. He admits Earle's a guy who has never shied away from speaking his mind. In this case-, he's proud to spread the message.



"Brings awareness to an issue that is long overdue," added Ramsey. "And Mississippi needs a flag that represents and unites everyone."

The Steve Earle and the Dukes song was released on the Southern Poverty Law Center page Thursday. It will be made available for download Friday.

