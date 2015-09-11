Telehealth being used for football concussion evaluations

High school football is a hard-hitting sport. With that, comes the risk of injuries. Mississippi is the first state to pilot this program.

Dell donated tablets and there's a simple videoconferencing software. Those are combined to make doctors a click away if there's signs of a concussion.

"High school football player gets hit on a Friday night and might not be seen until Monday," noted Elizabeth Joseph, University of Mississippi Medical Center for Telehealth project manager.

There are often questions about whether those players have a concussion. UMMC is bridging that gap through a pilot program for the National Federation of State High School Associations.

"So many of these schools don't have an athletic trainer," said Joseph. "In fact, only three have an athletic trainer. There's just not those local resources."

11 rural high schools will get to tap into UMMC's resources with just a few clicks on a tablet. Dr. Brian Tollefson is one of the doctors who could be on the receiving end.

"To diagnose a concussion is based mainly on talking to the player and seeing how they're acting," explained Tollefson. "It's not necessarily a physical exam where you need to put your hands on the player."

And it could help determine if the player needs to be sent to the nearest hospital.

"One of the problems there is if you're missing a more serious injury," noted Tollefson.

The Mississippi Brain Injury Association said concussion awareness has helped. Mississippi passed a youth concussion law last year that doesn't allow the player to return to the game if they're diagnosed with a concussion.

"You'll never prevent a concussion," said executive director Lee Jenkins. "But the thing is you can prevent a second concussion which is when the real danger comes in."

Data like how frequently the program is used and how effective it is will be collected through UMMC. The hope is that it could be a model for other schools and states in the future.

