Three arrested in connection to Warren County fatal shooting

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace has identified Saturday's fatal shooting victim as 42-year-old Joseph Acuff.

Sheriff Pace said the incident occurred when Acuff and a friend went to a home on Standard Hill Drive, where homicide suspect Tamares Ledell Dillon and a friend were working on a vehicle. Dillon and Acuff began to argue and Dillon fired a shot that hit Acuff in the upper body.

We're told everybody ran from scene.

Around 7:30 pm Saturday night, deputies located 35-year-old Dillon at a home at 120 Redhawk Road. We're told Dillon surrendered peacefully.

While arresting him detectives found a shotgun. Police charged Dillon with one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and 2nd degree murder.

The homeowner, 40-year-old Shelly Walker, who was on house arrest, was also arrested.

Sheriff Pace said detectives recovered a small handgun in a makeup bag and also found crystal meth, a set of scales and packaging material.

Walker is charged with two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of Crystal meth with the intent to distribute.



Pace said police arrested another man inside the house, Jeffery Eatmon, 35, of Vicksburg.

We're told police have charged him with one count of possession of Crystal meth with the intent to distribute and one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.



All three are being held in the Warren County Jail, with no bond.



We're told, all three arrested, will have an initial court appearance for Monday.

