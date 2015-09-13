Clinton restaurants can sell wine, liquor by the glass on Sundays

Restaurants in Clinton could see a boost in traffic soon thanks to a change in how liquor is sold in the city.

The city received approval to sell wine, beer and liquor by the glass on Sundays. This new mandate is expected to help a number of local businesses. Our reporter, Annette Peagler spoke to management at Salsa's Mexican Restaurant. Workers here will no longer have to turn customers away when they ask for liquor on Sundays.

"Every Sunday, every Sunday after 1:00 they were always hitting us, we want to watch the football game or we want to watch the sports and have a margarita or have some beer, I'm sorry we can't sell alcohol on Sundays," said Vickie Deere, Assistant Manager of Salsas Mexican Restaurant.

The city received approval from the Department of Revenue for Restaurants to sell spirits on Sundays. In July, stores and restaurants in Clinton were only allowed to sell beer and light wine. Deere says alot of their traffic would go to Jackson before this mandate, now they are excited.

"I believe our business would be picking up," Deere explained.

Salsas maintained a steady crowd Sunday - Deere says she believes within the next few weeks that could soon change.

"It should help, you just have to watch your consumption, that's the biggest thing, said Buddy Hilderbrand of Yazoo County."Any additive to any restaurant or any business it can only be a plus for them."

State law still prohibits the sale of liquor by the bottle on Sunday.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.