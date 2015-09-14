Mississippi Attorney General candidates face off

Mississippi's Attorney General candidates faced off Monday. Incumbent Jim Hood and challenger Mike Hurst gave their pitches at a luncheon.

Mike Hurst would like a more formal debate with Jim Hood.

"I think he's about to get a big dash of cold water in the next couple of weeks and I think you might see him come around," said Hurst.

During Monday's Stennis Institute Luncheon, Hood said he doesn't see the need.

"I'm running on my record and the people know me," explained Hood. "They know what I've done as Attorney General."

Hurst has touted his experience as assistant U.S. attorney. He believed the priority should be placed on public corruption.

"I think you'll see a lot of cases that are small fish, easy pickings, have been picked up by the AG's office," added Hurst. "But you don't see them in big cases which is where it really matters."

Hood said he's tried to get wire tap authority in the AG's office for white collar crimes but has been unsuccessful.

"I've always said whoever could get the most time the quickest," said Hood. "The fact is, the federal government has the most tools."

The latest punch pulled by Hurst? He claims Hood misspent some campaign funds and called on him to release his returns, as he did last week.

"That's a rabbit trail," described Hood. "People are really looking at what you've done and what you intend to do."

"If it's a rabbit trail, just release them," added Hurst. "What have you got to hide?"

The general election is set for November 3rd.

