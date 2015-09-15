Delta State begins the healing process

It will take time for Delta State University's students and staff to fully process the tragedy but they are taking steps in that direction.

"It's tough," noted Chuck Westmoreland. "It's tough for everyone but the healing starts today."



Chuck Westmoreland is an assistant professor of history at Delta State and was Ethan Schmidt's colleague.



"We spent every working day together and we're friends off-campus," said Westmoreland. "We are going to miss him dearly."



Westmoreland bragged on Schmidt and the legacy he leaves behind.



"People knew Ethan," he added. "They knew what Ethan was about. He was a great person, a loving father and husband."



Meanwhile, the entire campus is left wondering, why the tragedy happened.



"It was so surreal," explained senior Helen Staten. "Honestly, I don't know where my emotions are going really."



Counseling services were offered for students and staff on campus Tuesday.



"I felt the whole range of emotions; anger, grief and right now I'm just more or less numb to the emotion right now," described sophomore Colton Anderson.



"A lot of fear but with the same token there's a lot of love," added junior M.J. Britton.



As the Delta state family copes, it could be awhile before the question of why is answered. But investigators did want to clear up a rumor.



"We don't have anything to show that it was quote, a love triangle," explained Cleveland Police Chief Buster Bingham. "We're going to base everything that we do on facts and right now we have no facts. We don't have any information to show that's what it was."



Police continue to look into the possibility of a work conflict between the two professors but have nothing concrete to prove that.

There were counselors from all the state's universities who came to help with those counseling services Tuesday. Both individual and group sessions were available.

