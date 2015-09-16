DSU holds candlelight vigil for slain professor

A solemn atmosphere was present on the campus of Delta State University as the community honored the life of Ethan Schmidt.

The sounds of Amazing Grace filled the air as hundreds paid tribute to the life many say was gone too soon.

"You can see the outcropping of love and devotion to not only him but to this university was here tonight particularly in our students and that meant a lot to everybody, I think, and it made it difficult to deal with," said Delta State President Bill LaForge

Monday the campus was rocked to its core as violence erupted on campus. The tragic murder of Schmidt has some still numb.

"Since it is such a small school and it's really family like, so we thought as were like the last people it will ever happen to," said DSU Junior Mollie Evans.

"I was completely petrified, I mean I was actually in the building directly behind Jobes," said freshman Samantha Hawn. So knowing that the shooter was directly like literally 200 feet from me it was a completely scary experience."

But Tuesday offered a place were people could grieve.

"To show that no matter what we go through, we can stick together as one and believe that God is able to bring us through this situation," said Undra Richardson.

Schmidt's wife and sister were at the vigil, and one by one his colleagues remembered him as a true professional. Students say he was easy to talk to. They say with the help of each other they'll get through this.

"Having the support system through all this because nobody wants to be alone especially in times of crisis like this," added Mollie Evans.

"We are a family, we look out for each other, life's too short not to, added President LaForge.

Schmidt leaves behind a wife and three children.

