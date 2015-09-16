Initial autopsy results released in Delta State shooting

Investigators are piecing together new information in Monday's deadly rampage where a Delta State professor killed his live-in girlfriend and fellow professor. Those events at Delta State are slowly coming into focus.

Initial autopsy results are helping answer the question of how the Delta State tragedy happened.



The Bolivar County Deputy Coroner said the autopsy revealed Ethan Schmidt was shot in the head three times with a .380 caliber gun.They have also been able to determine that Schmidt was standing when the shooter fired the shots in the doorway.

It appears he had just opened the door to his office and still had his book bag on his right shoulder. But there wasn't a note or anything left behind at this scene.



"Nothing other than just the physical evidence of shell casings," explained Cleveland Police Chief Buster Bingham.



Ethan Schmidt and suspect Shannon Lamb were both part of the small social sciences and history department. We've discovered multiple pictures of the two at various department events like retreats, welcome and Christmas parties. With suspect Shannon Lamb dead, additional answers could take time.



"It didn't end the way I wanted it to," said Chief Bingham. "But at the same token, we still have evidence, we still have things we can look at to try to piece together what actually was the motive."

Police have dispelled rumors of a love triangle as a motive.

