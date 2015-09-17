Automatic license plate readers are used as an investigative tool

An automatic license plate reader was credited with helping locate suspect Shannon Lamb after Monday's Delta State shooting.

Automatic license plate readers are considered to be an investigative tool. And many agencies did not want to jeopardize the effectiveness of that tool. Therefore, we don't know how many there are in Mississippi or where they are located. But here's what we did learn.

"This isn't big brother trying to watch private law abiding citizens and find out their movements or anything like that," explained Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey. "Not at all. This is only used for law enforcement purposes"

Federal funds are available to law enforcement agencies who want automatic license plate readers. The FBI's website states 46 states and the District of Columbia are using those readers. The article notes that those can mounted in fixed locations or on law-enforcement vehicles.

"It's just taking pictures of tag numbers," Bailey said. "Those tag numbers are compared to an in NCIC database of wanted people, stolen cars, Amber alerts, silver alerts and things like that."

Readers do collect data. But it's only your tag information. It doesn't have collect information about who's behind the wheel.

"Six months is max anything is stored," added Bailey. "Especially if it's a private citizen law-abiding citizen who has not broken the law, we'll never know that the camera took a picture of it."

If it matches up to stolen vehicle, for example, they would get an alert with pictures like this one. Agencies who use federal funds share the tag reader data in hopes they can find criminals, like the Delta State Shooting suspect, faster.

