Fans get fired up for Ole Miss-Alabama match-up

Bragging rights and revenge are both at play for this weekend's Ole Miss-Alabama match-up. Ole Miss upset Alabama in Oxford last year and both are ranked in the top 15 currently.And fans are ready for an electric game tomorrow.

"I've got a good feeling going into this game," said Rebel fan Trish Harbour.



The Rebels upset Alabama in a 23-17 win last last year.That excitement has carried over into this year's Rebel road trip to Tuscaloosa.



"My husband and my son have not been sleeping hardly at all," explained Ole Miss fan Kim Sartin. "I've been kind of in and out."



Sartin was at last year's photo finish win in Oxford. She stocked up on a few last minute items before she got on the road to Tuscaloosa Friday.



"We're just so excited," added Sartin. "We can't wait. It's like tomorrow's Christmas."



Meanwhile, ESPN's College Game Day set up stop in Tuscaloosa to spotlight the hype.



"Everybody's pumped up," said University of Alabama junior Cameron Tew. "So much hype surrounding this game. Ole Miss is coming in trying to prove that they can be a playoff team this year and the revenge factor for Alabama. It's going to be electric tomorrow night. I'm looking forward to it."



"We beat them last year when they were number one in the nation," noted Rebel fan Scott Gordon. "Now they're number two. I think we can do it again this year."



The last time the Rebels won in Tuscaloosa was 1988. That, too, is fueling the excitement.



"I think everybody's very excited and we're not overconfident for sure," said Eddie Maloney, Ole Miss Alumni Association President-elect. "But I think Ole Miss has the most talent we've had in many many years."



Kick off is set 8:15 Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.