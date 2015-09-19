Police make arrests in home invasion, sexual assault of Vicksburg woman

Vicksburg Police have made two arrests in a weekend burglary and sexual assault of a 72-year-old woman.

At around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning, police responded to the 1100 block of Mundy Street. A 72-year-old woman reportedly rushed to a neighbor's house asking for help after two men forced their way into her home and raped her at gunpoint.

The neighbor then called 911 and reported the incident.

"I thought it was horrendous myself, had to be a sick individual that would do any harm to the elderly as well as a child," said Pastor Edward Knight of Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church.

The woman told police that she was awakened by the door being forced open. In addition to being sexually assaulted by one of the suspects, her home was ransacked and an undetermined amount of cash was taken.

We are told the woman was an active member of Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church, where she was an evangelist and taught Sunday School.

"A community worker, she's an evangelist, she's evangelized at all of the nursing homes around here in the city. And I just think it's a sad, sad, sad situation," Pastor Knight explained. "You owe it to yourselves as well as this community to bring yourself forward and admit to your wrong."

"She wasn't the type of lady to bother no body, never in life long as I've been knowing her and that's been since I was born," said a neighbor who didn't want to be identified. "It's just a hard pill to swallow for anybody that knows her like I know her."

The woman was transported to Merit Health River Region for treatment and is expected to be released.

The suspects are described as two black males. The investigation is ongoing and Vicksburg Police are asking for any assistance from the public in helping to identify the suspects.

Anyone with any information, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.