Man dies after being shot multiple times

A man died Sunday after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Jackson Police say 25-year-old William Jones died Sunday at UMMC.

Williams was shot multiple times during a drive by shooting on Ridgeway Street.

Family members rushed Jones to UMMC, where he later died.

Sources told our Annette Peagler it all started as a feud between two families.

Shell casings filled the street of Ridgeway as Jackson Police detectives work to solve this latest homicide case.

People who live on the street said they heard gunfire ring out before 4 p.m. Sunday and some of the bullets hit one woman's car.

Jackson Police spokesperson Colendula Green said investigators are still actively searching for a suspect or suspects.

If anyone has information that could help police with this investigation, call Crimestoppers or Jackson Police.

