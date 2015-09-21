Bigger trucks could be on the road with you if Congress passes one proposal

There's a push to allow big rigs to be even bigger. A Congressional proposal would allow double tractor trailers to be 10 feet longer.

Currently, each of those twin trailers can't be longer than 28 feet.

Some drivers said it puts them on edge when they see the trucks.



"Oh it's very very frustrating," said Barbara Mack. "Driving with any big truck is frustrating."



But have you ever shared the road with a double trailer truck? Driver Ben Brownstein has and he doesn't like it.



"They weave too easily and if they have to stop, I think it's going to create more problems," noted Brownstein.



Congress is considering legislation that mandates states to allow longer double-trailer trucks.



"I certainly don't think they should be any longer," explained Brownstein. "Because they look dangerous enough to me."



Central Mississippi Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall is worried and said roads aren't designed for that. Hall said it would require six additional feet for the 33 foot twin trailers to turn.



"Imagine you driving that car and here comes this double trailer trying to get around the corner," described Hall. "It won't work. Well, I guess it'll work, somebody's gonna get killed."



Senator Roger Wicker has been actively lobbying against the mandate. And Mississippi's Transportation Commissioners have signed off on a letter opposing the change.

The American Trucking Associations supports a move to twin 33s, as does the Coalition for Efficient and Responsible Trucking.

