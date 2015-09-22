Leake County residents oppose gun range set to open soon

Construction of a gun range in Leake County has many residents who live nearby on edge. They want the developer to choose another area.

The range, OFP Match Worx, will be located off Greenwood Chapel Road and it lies in the backyard of several families.

Annie Coleman has property feet away from the facility.

"It's going to be devastation to the people who live here because there are going to be gunshots all day into the evening," explained Coleman. "This is a rural farming community, and we still farm and then there's senior citizens. Some may have medical issues and they cannot tolerate no gun shooting sounds the entire day, seven days a week."

Coleman started a petition that has 200 plus signatures in hopes of shutting down construction. John Stewart, the primary owner of the range says residents shouldn't be concerned.

"We have certified range safety officers that are going to be out there all day everyday," said Stewart. "We are being very respectful of the neighbors as far as when we'll let people shoot, when we don't."

People who live nearby have taken their concerns to county supervisors, who also oppose.

"Especially from a safety aspect of it," said Leake County Supervisor Oliver Smith. "And we never imagined somebody coming here with a firing range this close proximity to the churches, the residents. Gonna be shooting 50 caliber ammunition."

Stewart says background checks will take place, so noise and safety shouldn't be of issue.

"Everything shoots downhill," Steward explained. "The land naturally slopes downhill so that will litigate any fliers going anywhere else. I think a lot of it will subside when everybody that's involved has the opportunity to get together and have a good conversation."

Stewart is welcoming anyone to come to his business in Brandon Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. to learn more about the gun range. A date for its grand opening has not yet been set.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.