Mississippians react to Pope's U.S. visit

The Pope's trip to the United States is getting a lot of attention in Mississippi. There are several Mississippians making that trip to one of the three cities to see the Pope.

Hundreds of miles away from the schedules stops, Catholics took time to pray for the Papal visit.



Bishop William Houck is the retired Bishop of the Diocese of Jackson. He has had the opportunities to meet several popes. While his health won't allow him to travel this time, he's looking forward to seeing the good that comes from it.



"He's making such an impact on so many people around the world," said Houck. "And he challenges people to think."



The excitement was building even for those who won't get the chance to travel to see Pope Francis in person.



"The Pope is kind of like a rock star," noted Rebecca Harris, Diocese of Jackson, Parish and Stewardship Director. "Wherever he goes, people are screaming and yelling and they want to take selfies."



The Diocese of Jackson also notes that the visit has brought a sense of unity to a relatively small Catholic population in Mississippi.



"One of my favorite characteristics of the Pope is his commitment to social justice and and a good state of life for all people," added Karla Luke with the diocese's Office of Catholic Education.



Bishop Houck doesn't think those positions should be confused for a political statement.



"What at times excites people is that if you begin to speak that you should not kill, that you're being political," added Houck. "No, you're teaching the commandments."



Catholics across America will be listening closely as Pope Francis shares the gospel with millions. Parishes have given out materials that include a prayer that Catholics are asked to pray during Pope Francis' visit.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.