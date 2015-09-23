Pumpkin patch re-adjusts plans due to drought

The summer drought could make finding that favorite Halloween pumpkin a little harder this year.

"This is the worst as far as dry," said Nichols-Boyd Pumpkin Patch owner Roy Nichols.



Nichols said October will bring big crowds to the pumpkin patch. But the drought means extra work to pull it off without a hitch.



The always popular corn maze isn't as tall or dense. They'll have to get more creative to make it work.



"We're taking the areas where it's kinda of weak and make what we call the dummy trail," explained Nichols. "It leads to nowhere. They have to come back out and go find the others."



The main attraction for most is struggling to grow in the dried up ground. Nichols said many of the pumpkins won't make it past the blossom or small stage. But he was pleased to spot some bigger ones. They always have pumpkins sourced from other places on standby. Those arrangements have already been made for this year.

"A lot of our pumpkins in the field planted and a lot of the plants are gone," added Nichols. "We have pumpkins that we bring in and fit for the kids and do with that to substitute," said Nichols.

Despite the drought, there will still be pumpkins and the usual attractions at Nichols-Boyd Pumpkin Patch this year.

Copyright 2015 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

